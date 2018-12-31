UPDATE: The main runway reopened just after 10 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA - Officials have confirmed that Spokane International Airport has closed one runway after a Delta commercial plane had difficulty landing.
The plane was towed to the off-ramp and everyone aboard the plane was able to safely get off according to Todd Woodard.
The runway was closed a precautionary measure. They will perform safety checks and reopen it shortly.
Air traffic has been diverted to another runway at the Spokane International Airport.