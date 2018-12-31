McMorris Rodgers announces more than $11 million in grant funding for Spokane, Pullman Airports

UPDATE: The main runway reopened just after 10 p.m.

SPOKANE, WA - Officials have confirmed that Spokane International Airport has closed one runway after a Delta commercial plane had difficulty landing. 

The plane was towed to the off-ramp and everyone aboard the plane was able to safely get off according to Todd Woodard. 

The runway was closed a precautionary measure. They will perform safety checks and reopen it shortly. 

Air traffic has been diverted to another runway at the Spokane International Airport.

