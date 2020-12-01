BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Last week, the Bonner County Board of Commissioners decided to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would defund their portion of the Panhandle Health District's (PHD) budget.
Right now, Bonner County provides about 10% of PHD's budget.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Dan McDonald said: "Legally, we don't have the authority to do this at this time. We have to do it during budget periods, so this item becomes moot."
You can watch the whole meeting, here.
