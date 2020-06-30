SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Commission passed a resolution Monday supporting the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in an effort to boost morale for sheriff's deputies and highlight the training that deputies undergo.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, the resolution noted the county's support of law enforcement. Commissioners themselves noted the training law enforcement completes and the mental health co-response teams that include a mental health care worker and sheriff's deputy that now respond to some mental health calls.
The resolution followed protests in Spokane and across the U.S. against police brutality and racial inequities in policing. The Spokesman also reported that County CEO Gerry Gemmill, the person who brought the resolution forward, said it's meant to keep morale up during a difficult climate.
