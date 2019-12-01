December 1 has a different name for those in the fight against HIV: World AIDS Day.
The Spokane AIDS Network (SAN) said the day exists to remember those lost to HIV, honor those fighting AIDS and support those working to wipe out the disease.
SAN executive director Grant Ogren said he dreams of the day his job isn't necessary anymore.
"I want us [SAN] to have to close," Ogren said. "I want to be able to provide services as long as we possibly can, but I also want it to be gone. I've lost too many friends."
Ogren said there have been many advancements in the fight against HIV. A significant one is called "U=U," or "Undetectable equals Untransmittable."
"Those people who have HIV, if they are on their medical regimen and undetectable, they can't give the virus to anybody else," Ogren said. "Another item we have today is PrEP, which is pre-exposure prophylaxis-- a pill you can take so you can't get HIV."
Ogren said combining those essentially cancels out the disease. SAN said there is still a significant amount of stigma surrounding HIV, and the organization aims to dismantle that.
SAN works with community partners to achieve its mission, including the Spokane Regional Health District and Odyssey Youth Movement. More information about SAN is available here.
