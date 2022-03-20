WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Energy announced five Pacific Northwest communities have been chosen to take part in a new energy storage system evaluation aimed at increasing energy resilience in the face of weather and climate changes. They join nine other communities across the United states selected by federal officials for the first phase of the project.
“Climate chaos is here and the ramifications of extreme temperatures, megafires, and floods have not only been destructive but have left many communities without power over the years,” said Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), one of the officials working on bipartisan efforts to improve energy use and storage in the U.S.
“Strengthening our energy storage capacity is an important step to keeping lights on in our businesses, schools, and homes.”
The funding comes from the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity initiative Energy Storage for Social Equity (ES4SE). The initiative aims to support underserved communities’ energy storage, increase resilience and maximize energy flexibility.
During phase one, the selected communities will be given access to the DOE’s technical experts for assistance in conducting energy, economic, equity, and spatial analysis, as well as developing and deploying locally-tailored energy storage projects and finding supportive partners.
In the second phase, five of the 14 communities will be able to install and commission their projects.
“Nationally, more than 65 percent of low-income households face a high energy burden and more than 30 percent of all households have experienced some form of energy insecurity,” stated a press release on the project. “The ES4SE program will help communities make an equitable energy transition that prioritizes economic prosperity and environmental justice.”
The selected communities include:
- Makah Tribe from Neah Bay, Washington
- Klickitat Valley Health from Goldendale, Washington
- Warm Springs Community Action Team from Warm Springs, Oregon
- Rogue Climate from Talent, Oregon
- Coyote Steals Fire Energy Group from Pendleton, Oregon
- Native Renewable from Flagstaff, Arizona
- Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community and Western Energy Development from Trinidad, California
- Ayika Solutions Incorporated from Atlanta, Georgia
- Hoʻāhu Energy Cooperative Molokai from Kaunakakai, Hawaii
- Together New Orleans from New Orleans, Louisiana
- Honor the Earth from Callaway, Minnesota
- Coast Electric Power Association from Kiln, Mississippi
- Joule Community Power and Open Door Mission from Rochester, New York
- Oneida Nation from Oneida, Wisconsin
“These fourteen organizations have shown admirable motivation to address the inequities plaguing their local energy systems and bring prosperity and quality of life to their communities," said OE’s Energy Storage Research director, Dr. Imre Gyuk. “Community perspectives should be widely acknowledged as we invest and plan our energy future.”