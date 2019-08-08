Community advocates open cooling center, mobile showers in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has activated its cooling center system across the city, and some of the centers even include a mobile shower unit.
We visited a cooling center at 2nd and McLellan in downtown Spokane. It's in a space that will ultimately house "Compassionate Addiction Treatment". Hallie Burchindl is the founder of that business. She has been working with Julie Garcia, who is the founder of "Jewel's Helping Hands", to provide food, water, clothing and other basic needs to homeless men, women, and children.
They say they felt compelled to do something, because they kept seeing people getting heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
They're also looking for donations and volunteers. To find more information about how to help, CLICK HERE.