SPOKANE, Wash. - Five Gonzaga Basketball players teamed up with the Community Cancer Fund taking a trip to Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital to visit kids battling cancer.
The Community Cancer Fund is a non-profit organization that works to provide the necessary resources cancer patients, their families, and the Inland Northwest organizations that serve them.
In a pledge drive to support local cancer patients, Rasir Bolton, Nolan Hickman, Malachi Smith, Hunter Sallis and Julian Strawther walked the pediatric cancer wing at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, handing out autographs, shirts and lots of high fives.
“At CCF, we have been fortunate to have an extraordinary relationship with coach Mark Few and the Gonzaga basketball team since the very beginning of our organization,” said Jon Neill, Executive Director for Community Cancer Fund. “The CCF Assists program is one more way to help local cancer patients and also bring cheer to deserving kids battling the disease.”
So far, $28,000 have been raised out of their $50,000 goal. If you would like to make a donation or to learn more about the Community Cancer Fund, click here.