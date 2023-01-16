SPOKANE, Wash. - The streets in Downtown Spokane were buzzing on Monday, as around 2,000 people came out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in person for the first time since the pandemic began.
"It feels good to know that you're marching for somebody who helped you through life, that marched for you and that gave you equal rights," 10-year-old Oluremi Olajoyegbe said.
"I just wanted to be here for, basically, the most important man that literally changed the world," said 13-year-old Ella Bradley.
Monday's festivities started inside the Spokane Convention center with a rally, kicked off by Spokane City Council Member Betsy Wilkerson reading the city's MLK Day proclamation.
"Whereas the citizens of Spokane should continue to live by Dr. King's principles, ethics, and philosophy–that all citizens must work together," Wilkerson said.
It continued with impassioned speeches that challenged everyone to make a difference.
"What are you doing Spokane?" asked Stephy Nobles-Beans. "You see, persistence is a cornerstone of impact. Be persistent, be tenacious, be determined, be steadfast and be relentless. You be the change!"
"Every day, every week and every month that we let pass by without us doing the necessary work to get us closer to achieving Dr. King's ultimate dream of a beloved community, is disrespectful to his memory and legacy at best," Jerrall Haynes said.
The celebration also marked the return of a tradition: a reading of Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech by legendary Spokane pastor, Rev. Happy Watkins.
Rev. Watkins wasn't able to make it due to health issues, but a video of his speech had the same impact–empowering people in attendance as they took to the streets after its conclusion.
"It doesn't matter where you're from, we're all beautiful, we're all perfect in different ways," said 10-year-old A'ella Rivera. "We're all out here to support Martin Luther King."
"It was good to have a lot of people out to support, because MLK did a lot for us to be here today," 12-year-old Favour Gilbert said.