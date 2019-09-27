Community celebrates North Spokane Corridor progress and future

Officials say the project finish line for the North Spokane Corridor is in sight, but that finish line is about ten years away.
Both state and local officials and Spokane residents gathered near the Francis Street Overpass to celebrate progress on the almost $1.5 billion dollar project.
Part of the celebration included a groundbreaking for a new phase of the NSC: the BNSF second railroad realignment. The Washington State Department of Transportation says that work should begin on Monday, and there are several phases left overall.
WSDOT eastern communications Ryan Overton says funding from the state legislature approved Connecting Washington package will allow them to ramp up the intensity of work in the near future.
"We're really excited because a lot of that funding now starts to pick up which will allow us to start to build these projects and work our way towards I-90,” Overton said.
There are some potential challenges beyond how long the project is taking, and officials say voters will see it on the November ballot. It’s called initiative 976. Spokane County commissioner Al French says it will drop some vehicle fees for drivers, but it will also affect the corridor.
"Your car tab fees... It gets rid of a number of other fees associated that provides the revenue to pay for the construction of this project,” French said.
The initiative makes some people nervous about the project’s futures, but they’re still hopeful they’ll be able to give it a spin after its estimated 2029 completion date. Steve Jarshaw is one of them.
"Hopefully they'll get it done before they, you know before I'm gone and dead,” Jarshaw said. "I want to ride this thing from one end to the other."
More information about the corridor’s future is available here.