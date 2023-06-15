SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Community College (SCC) and Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC) will have their graduation ceremonies this Friday at the Spokane Arena.
The community colleges are celebrating not only an abundance of graduates, but also a rich variety of demographics.
David Koch, one of SCC's graduates, was incarcerated for 20 years before attending SCC.
Mary Ann Matheson, who is getting her degree from SFCC, is an Indigenous woman who plans to use her degree to help people on Native American reservations.
Those two students are amongst the many who will be celebrated at the graduation ceremonies this Friday. SFCC's ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m., while SCC's ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. The graduations are free and are open to the public.