MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – On Thursday night, Medical Lake High School played their first home football game since the Gray Fire tore through over 10,000 acres in their city, claiming over 250 buildings.
Despite falling to the Newport Grizzlies 45-13, just being on the field was a victory in the eyes of some of the Cardinals’ fans.
“We went through some tough times,” Medical Lake Football Head Coach Nick Puzycki said. “(A) couple weeks ago, we had to stop practice. We were separated and about four days later, we were able to come back and just come together as a team. Tonight, these guys–they were ready to play.”
To encourage fans to support the team, the Medical Lake Booster Club provided a free hot dog, soda and chips to the first 200 fans, attracting not just parents but all in the community.
“If this gives anybody that is affected by the fire a couple of hours that they can just watch football–it’s not Friday night lights, but it’s Thursday night lights,” Jim Winters of the Medical Lake Booster Club said. “(If) they can not have to think about all they’ve been through, that’s gonna be a good thing.”
For fans like Medical Lake parent Cory DeYoung, community gathering is the best part.
“It’s awesome (to be here) because other than post-fire meetings, this is the biggest thing we’ve had happen,” DeYoung said before the game. “So getting to see everybody with the hopes of a W is pretty awesome.”