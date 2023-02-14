SPOKANE, Wash. - Veterans at the Spokane Veterans Home were showered with love from the community in the form of handmade valentine cards, to thank them for their service and their sacrifice.
Gary Wright served 23 years in the Army, and said a simple gesture like that does wonders for he and his fellow veterans living at the home.
"I think it's great!" Wright said. "The thanks we get from people outside that make [the residents] feel like they're not forgotten."
"I know Valentine's Day is once a year, but at the same time, we love you always," Henry Strozier said to the group of veterans gathered in the home's dining room.
Strozier, an Air Force veteran, served for 24 years, and is now a human resources manager with Avista Utilities.
"The love and the heart for our veterans in this community is hands down one of the best I've been around in my 24 years in the Air Force," Strozier said in an interview. "We want to make sure that we're supporting our veterans beyond just saying 'thank you for your service.'"
Strozier delivered a big batch of cards made by his fellow Avista employees, to his fellow veterans at the Spokane Veterans Home.
"They all have life, they still have their spark," Strozier said. "There's a pride that we have that nobody–it's really hard to describe, but when you ask a veteran about that feeling, they all smile."
The project was the brainchild of Wes Anderson, a Marine Vietnam veteran, who now serves as Washington State's chaplain for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
It started when the Spokane Veterans Home was closed due to the pandemic, and Anderson wanted to do something nice for its residents. He started gathering cards from around the country–almost 3,000 cards in total that first year.
"We are a united front, we are a united cause and we take care of our own," Anderson said. "Some of these veterans don't have a family or their family can't get here, so we don't want them to feel not wanted, we don't want them to feel alone. We want them to feel needed."
The spark in a veteran's eye when they receive a little token of appreciation is what drives Anderson to keep the mission moving forward.
"I don't want it to stop, I want it to keep snowballing," Anderson said. "Each christmas, each Easter, people may say 'oh, we have a holiday.' No, don't stop, keep going! Let these veterans know that they are wanted and they are needed."