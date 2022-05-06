AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Thursday marked Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, a day dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of Native Americans, with two tributes at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.
It's a crisis that impacts almost every Indigenous person, as far more Indigenous women go missing every year than women of any other ethnicity.
This is the second year the day has been nationally recognized by President Biden, releasing a proclamation on May 4 of 2021 and 2022, asking Americans and all levels of government to support tribal communities' in their efforts to raise awareness of the issue.
"For every reservation, every tribe, we have somebody in our families or extended families that have gone missing," Margo Hill said.
Hill is a professor of urban and regional planning at Eastern Washington University, and a former attorney for the Spokane Tribe of Indians.
"It's a loss that we feel because that's somebody's mother, somebody's sister, somebody's Yaya–their grandmother," Hill said. "When these people go missing, it's an emptiness that we continue to feel for decades."
The scale is on full display at Northern Quest. Sixty-five red dresses hanging from the rafters: symbolizing the number of Indigenous women missing in Washington State.
"If you ask anyone who's not in the Indigenous community, a lot of them haven't heard of this and don't know how much of an issue this really is," Kristin Wiles said. "They tend to think this is a native issue, but this is a people issue."
Wiles said she had a friend go missing as a teenager, and multiple aunts go missing too. At 29 years old, she says she's the average age that Indigenous women disappear.
"It's very emotional for me because I realize I could be gone at any moment, and my family could be doing something like this for me," Wiles said.
"We're past awareness," Mariah Brigman said. "This is why we're trying to now act and have shelters or prevention methods. That's the goal."
Brigman founded Yoyot Spq'n'i last year, an organization wanting to uplift Indigenous communities and raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people.
They held their first event Thursday at Northern Quest–a silent auction with dancing, singing, and personal testimony, in hopes of creating a shelter and providing services for Indigenous families experiencing domestic violence.
There was also plenty of red being worn, a color important to many tribal cultures.
"For many of us the symbol of the red handprint over the face [says] we will not be silenced, we have Indigenous people that are going to stand up," Margo Hill said. "We're going to be heard."
Washington State is the only state in the country that has created a specialized alert system for missing Indigenous people, similar to Amber and Silver Alerts.
The bill creating the system, House Bill 1725, was signed into law in March. It allows for law enforcement to better communicate with tribal police, send alerts on cell phones and social media and flash messages across highway signs, in hopes of getting information about missing Indigenous people when they go missing.
The Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest will be matching donations–up to $2,500–to the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition between now and May 15.