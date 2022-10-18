SPOKANE, Wash. - From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane.
“It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said.
Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which sent one child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, she remembered her 12-year-old self.
“I lived there my entire life, from nine years up,” Mulvey said. “I used to cross that area going to middle school."
Mulvey knows first-hand how dangerous the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Hemlock can be, especially because the nearest crosswalk is blocks away.
“It’s a very busy road, and there’s not a lot of crossings that are protected on that road,” Spokane City Council Member Zack Zappone said.
On Monday night, a child was riding their skateboard across the street, when they were hit by a car. According to authorities, the driver was not speeding or impaired, showing Northwest Boulevard can be dangerous all on its own.
“We have a history of having fatalities in this city for pedestrians, it’s something that we need to be working on as a city,” Zappone said.
While Monday night’s crash has not turned into a fatality, it still adds to the countless numbers of vehicle-pedestrian collisions the city has seen, as well as the state, and the nation.
At home in Spokane, people like Mulvey want to see change.
“Northwest Boulevard is definitely one of those streets that need more cross-walks along the line, because walking that far stretch is just not feasible for some people,” Mulvey said.