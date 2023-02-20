SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is aiming to improve bicycling accessibility through its Bicycle Master Plan, this time focusing on bike parking codes and updates. To that end, they're asking cyclists to fill out a quick employee and apartment bike parking survey.
A public advisory committee of developers, agency staff, and institutional representatives has been workshopping updates to parking codes and access, but no input from the community has been gathered yet. As the ones who will making use of the parking facilities, the City is keen on hearing the experiences of Spokane residents and what they believe will improve bicycling!
To give your feedback, fill out the survey here: Employee and Apartment Bike Parking Survey