An Okanogan Assistant Fire Chief has been receiving overwhelming support from the community and from fellow firefighters after being badly burned fighting the Spring Coulee Fire last weekend.
The Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation has been supporting Christian Johnson and his family as he undergoes treatment and recovery from the second and third-degree burns he sustained on over 60 percent of his body.
The non-profit organization helps firefighters and their families in the aftermath of a burn injury by providing emergency housing near the hospital, working with the burn unit team as well as supplying clothing, meals and travel expenses.
The WSCFF says it has worked closely with the Wildland Firefighter Foundation to coordinate support for Johnson and his family.
In addition to the support from the WSCFF, a GoFundMe account set up for Johnson has exceeded its donation goal of $15,000 by almost $10,000 as of 10 a.m. Friday morning.
An organizer of the account says he has been undergoing surgeries this week, and his family has requested no visitors at this time due to the risk of possible infection.
The family is accepting cards for Christian, which can be addressed to:
Christian Johnson C/O
Medic One Division
325 9th Avenue
Room 2CT99 Box 359727
Seattle, WA 98104
A donation account for Johnson has also been opened at banks in Omak and Okanogan.