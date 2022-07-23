SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The numbers are staggering—over 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for an organ transplant, and 22 people waiting for a life-saving transplant die every day, according to LifeCenter Northwest. One organ, eye or tissue donor can save the lives of up to eight people.
Two organizations instrumental in the organ donation process, LifeCenter Northwest and Sight Life, held an event Saturday, July 23 to celebrate life, organ donors and their families, and transplant recipients.
LifeCenter Northwest is the organ procurement organization for Washington, North Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Sight Life is a global organization that helps facilitate cornea transplants.
For some, the event was far more than a gathering. Lindsey Lueck was diagnosed with late-stage lung disease and received a double-lung transplant in 2019.
"As soon as I woke up in the hospital, that was one of my first thoughts, 'who was my hero?'" Lueck recalled.
Because of Saturday's donor celebration, Lueck has an answer.
Da'mon Higbee made the choice to be an organ donor before passing away at the age of 24. Thanks to that choice, Lueck has a second chance at life.
She got to meet the Higbee family in person on Saturday afternoon.
"It's been a dream come true," Lueck said. "It was just so good to be able to tell them in person that I'm grateful for them, that I'm grateful for their son, and how much their son has impacted my life and the lives of my children and my husband."
The annual event has presentations from providers, donor families and transplant recipients. There were also games for kids, a unique photo booth–with plush organ toys to use as props–a memory wall, lunch, and plenty of tears.
"Giving the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation is such an amazing legacy to leave," said Rhonda Manville, LifeCenter Northwest's communications manager. "This is where they get a chance to really experience in real life the legacy that their loved one left."
Now, because of Da'mon, Lueck says she can take a deep breath—which brings her to tears almost every time she thinks about it.
"I have a future," Lueck said. "Before, I wasn't even sure if I would have one."