The Spokane Indians took time before Tuesday's game to honor life-long Indians fan, Andrew Vathis, on his birthday. Vathis would have celebrated his 52nd birthday Tuesday, July 2.
Vathis was a beloved Albertsons clerk on Spokane's South Hill when he was hit and killed while crossing 57th Street back in January.
To honor Vathis, the theme of Tuesday night's game was "Jersey Off the Back Night." Vathis loved jerseys, so each inning as the Indians' players left the field, one lucky fan received the jersey right off of a player's back.
Many of Vathis' fellow Special Olympic athletes were also on hand and were recognized on the field during the pre-game ceremony Tuesday.