SPOKANE, Wash. — Last night, Spokane Public Schools' Community IMAGES celebrated the graduation of 19 of their students. Students received diplomas, certificates of completion and other awards in front of family, friends and staff at the ceremony. 

The IMAGES program is a Spokane Public Schools' high school transitions program for students who are 19 to 21 years of age. Throughout the 1 to 2 year commitment, students learn how to navigate public transportation, job sites, and college campuses.

The overarching objective of the program is to ensure that students feel empowered in their abilities and are able to advocate for themselves in the adult world. One of the recent graduates of the program, Courtney Luther, offered these inspiring words as her experience with IMAGES came to an end: "It does not matter who you used to be, it matters what you're becoming". 

