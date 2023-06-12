SPOKANE, Wash — Thousands celebrated Pride at Riverfront Park, and those there say the day was all about love, acceptance, and support.
Sarah Switzer, the head of Free Mom Hugs Washington, says her journey coming out wasn’t easy, which inspired her to start the Washington chapter of the organization.
“I personally didn’t come out to my parents until my 40s, and it wasn’t because I was afraid of their response. It was because I was afraid of being true to myself.”
Switzer says her mission is to celebrate LGBTQ+ youth and the greater community whether they have the support from their family or not, “I just didn’t want to have that feeling of not being able to be their true selves.”
Ariana Wilkerson, who celebrated Pride for the first time in Spokane, says she feels the love and acceptance, “This is my first Pride, and I’m originally from Texas, so I came out 2 or 3 years ago. So, being able to do this on my own with people that I love is awesome.”
Wilkerson added that events like Pride bring the community together.
“Seeing someone who may or may not have the same view as you and just sharing that love and just being there and sharing that love,” Wilkerson.
Switzer says her mission during Pride is simple, “anybody in the LGBTQ+ needs to know that they are loved, that they are important, and that they belong here, and I want to be here to let them know that.”
If you’re looking to get involved in Free Mom Hugs Washington, you can find more information here.