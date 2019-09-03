An Omak bank is accepting donations towards the family of an Okanogan County firefighter who was injured and badly burned during the Spring Coulee Fire on Sunday.
Washington Federal Bank on Bartlett Ave. in Omak says it is accepting donations in-branch only for the family of Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson with Okanogan County Fire District 3.
Washington Federal says a bake sale will also be scheduled in the future to raise funds for the family.
Johnson sustained 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on over 50 percent of his body while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where he is in a medically-induced coma.
Doctors scored Johnson's airway a 2 out of 4 on the damage scale, four being the worst.
Medical teams have been working to stabilize Johnson before taking into surgery to repair the burns using skin grafts.