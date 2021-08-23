Ten years ago, Rick Biggerstaff and the Browne's Addition Neighborhood Council got together and asked, "What are the biggest priorities for this neighborhood?"
"Neighborhood safety is the biggest thing," Rick said. "We're a very diverse neighborhood and we want to honor that. we want everyone to be safe regardless of who they are."
The council quickly determined the best way to accomplish that goal.
"If we revitalize the park it will revitalize the neighborhood," said Rick. "We want our park to be safe for people. We're a very dense neighborhood and we see our park as a place where people can come together, be together and draw people in. It's kind of our meeting place and it wasn't serving that purpose."
By 2015, the city had approved the neighborhood council's park master plan, including new foliage and athletic facilities.
But in 2021? Many of the same issues are still around: trash, homeless encampments, drug use, and little progress has been made on the plan.
"We want this neighborhood to become self-sustaining. In the meantime we're having things that are slowing us down. The amount of drug use going on around the park is unacceptable. We can't seem to get past it."
Biggerstaff says his goal is to partner with organizations that serve the area's underprivileged and homeless, in addition to rejuvenating Spokane's first public park.
"We're trying to help a population because that's what Browne's Addition is," Rick said. "We're here to help, but at the same time we're having people come in and do things that they think are helpful but in the big picture they're not."
He says he's been working with the mayor's office, city council, police, and more, but his group of volunteers can only do so much.
"We represent a neighborhood who's actively trying to work on this, but we need more help. When you want to walk your dog, you come to the park. When you want to play with your kids, you come to the park. Part of this revitalization is to make sure our neighbors have a place."
Biggerstaff told me he knows in his heart that Browne's can be an example for Spokane of what healthy diversity looks like in a safe and welcoming neighborhood, but says it will take everyone communicating and being fully invested.