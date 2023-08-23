Medical Lake-- Wednesday was the first opportunity for many residents to be face-to-face with the agencies responding to the Gray Fire.
The community meeting was held at Medical Lake High School. Department of Natural Resources (DNR), The Red Cross and fire agencies such as Spokane County Fire, were all present to provide some answers to the community.
Officials provided updates regarding the status of the Gray Fire, including that the fire is nearly 58% contained.
Power has been restored to the community, and, they announced that the water boil order has ended.
Medical Lake's Mayor, Terri Cooper, was present to thank the response teams and to provide support to the community.
After the presentations, there were "breakouts" where people could be in a more private setting to ask questions and seek assistance.
All evacuations in Medical Lake have been downgraded to a Level 1 or Level 2. There are currently no Level 3 evacuations.