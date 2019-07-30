A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening to discuss the new proposed homeless shelter at a former Spokane Grocery Outlet building on Sprague Ave.
Project ID, a nearby business to the proposed shelter, is hosting the event Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at 4209 E. Pacific Ave. They say city officials will be on hand to answer questions and address concerns.
The meeting is open to the public, as Project ID invites any residents, business owners or anyone interested to attend.
Spokane City Council approved the purchase of the Grocery Outlet building at 4210 E. Sprague Ave. earlier this month. Initial documents expected the cost to be around $1.8 million.
City council has been working on proposals to increase funding for the shelter.
Project ID, a non-profit that serves hundreds of special needs adults almost every night, has voiced their concerns following the approval. They told KHQ recently that the new shelter could cause a problem because the two would share an alleyway.