SPOKANE, Wash. - A portion of the High Drive Bluff, a popular area for recreation on Spokane's South Hill, could be cleared to make way for condominiums, drawing concern from members of the community.
Tuscan Ridge, a planned development of up to 100 condominiums on 23 acres at 5600 South Hatch Road, went up for sale at auction on Wednesday. The plan, which was approved in 2016, would essentially remove the bluff's most popular access point.
The development will likely be built unless the land is bought by someone who wants to do something else with it.
The Friends of the Bluff, a nonprofit that seeks to protect the High Drive Bluff, attempted to raise enough funds to place a bid on the property ahead of the preliminary bid deadline on Dec. 31. According to the Spokesman-Review, they fell short of that goal.
“It really is, in terms of recreational value, the crown jewel of the bluff. It has great views, unparalleled access and parking for about 30 cars.” Phil Larkin, a member of the Friends of the Bluff told the Spokesman-Review. “Unfortunately, it’s a borrowed asset, and the owner is ready to sell it. As soon as they can find a buyer, it’ll be snatched up and purchased. So, citizens of Spokane really need to decide if they prefer luxury condos, or if they prefer easy access to views and trails.”
NonStop Local spoke with one woman who went to the bluff on Wednesday right after work to see the sunset.
"It helps me with my mind," said Ashley Rivera. "It's very beautiful, it's like a gift."
Garett Jones, the city of Spokane's parks director, has expressed concerns that the land may not be ideal for a development due to risk of erosion. Jones told the Spokesman-Review he believes there's still potential for a private buyer to work with conservation groups.
“I think even if this land was purchased by another private owner or developer, there still could be an opportunity to partner with groups like the Friends of the Bluff or the Conservation Futures Program to be able to look at those options of securing this land for public use,” Jones said.