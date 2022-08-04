Community members taking donations at Haase's Tavern for firefighters

LIND, Wash. - Community members are taking food donations at Haase's Tavern for firefighters in Lind right now.

Location: 111 N I Street, Lind, Washington

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!