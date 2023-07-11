OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – Jeremiah Pimpiano’s parents say he lived to be in nature.
“I’ve got numerous pictures of him holding wild rabbits, wild birds, snakes, all sorts of creatures that he caught out there,” his mother Melanie Pimpiano said.
The 25-year-old also loved to serve his community, working for the Washington State Guard, Civil Air Patrol, WSDOT Air Emergency Services and Okanogan County Fire Protection District 12, according to his father Robert Pimpiano, the chief of the fire district.
“He could be in his worst day and a call goes off and – oop – it’s dropped,” Robert Pimpiano said. “He would be there, that was his calling.”
It was one of his callings, alongside fishing.
“It was his big thing after busy calls, ‘I’m going fishing’,” Robert Pimpiano said.
After working on the Silver Star Fire, Jeremiah Pimpiano decided to go fishing and had his brother drop him off on Sunday morning at a river near Driscoll Island, where he’d traveled several times before. Around lunchtime, his parents couldn’t get ahold of him and his phone started going straight to voicemail
At around 4 p.m. that Sunday, Robert Pimpiano said he informally asked fire district members to help look for Jeremiah, and to Robert’s surprise, the entire district came out. Even further to his surprise, more help arrived unsolicited.
“Once the police came in and people heard (his name) over the radio, I was so shocked because then people — everybody came,” Robert Pimpiano said. “There was about 50 to 70 people searching that first night for him,” Melanie Pimpiano added.
People took to their private kayaks and canoes to look for Jeremiah, but they had to call the search on Sunday as the sun went down.
“I didn’t realize how many people actually knew my son,” Robert Pimpiano said. “It was heartwarming.”
The next morning, the search continued with a narrower focus after retrieving the last known location of Jeremiah’s cell phone using cell towers. Several agencies and community members came out to support, all trying to locate Jeremiah.
“It was really moving because people weren’t out there just to be out there, they were out there because they are caring,” Robert Pimpiano said.
Late into the day, they finally found Jeremiah’s body, deep underwater in a hidden hole in a shallow river.
“He was found by people who knew him, that was peaceful,” Robert Pimpiano said. “He was moved by people who knew him… and he wasn’t among strangers because at the Fire Department he’d helped the coroner too.”
Jeremiah was retrieved by his brothers, and taken by those close to him.
“We took Jeremiah for one last adventure and we asked the coroner if he could pull out into the parking lot and we carried him out,” Assistant Fire Chief Dave Fulmer, a close friend of the Pimpiano family, said. “Just to kinda give him one more ride.”
Now, the family, and the Okanogan County First Responder community have to learn how to live without Jeremiah or his voice.
“We went on a call – myself, Jacob and two other members of the department – on the 4th of July, the day after we found him,” Robert Pimpiano said. “We got in the truck to go home and (before) he’s always talking about the call. The truck was full, but we were commenting afterwards, it was so empty in the truck. It was the hardest ride home we ever had.”
For the Pimpiano family, the only bright spot in this tragedy is knowing the support they have in their community.
“Nothing will ever bring (Jeremiah) back,” Robert Pimpiano said. “Seeing the community like that has really helped our family.”
“We finally feel at home,” Melanie Pimpiano said.
There’s currently a GiveFundGo Fundraiser to help raise money for his funeral expenses.