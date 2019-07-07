After Sgt. Jeff Thurman was fired for alleged racial slurs and sexual harassment in June, the Spokane NAACP and 23 other community organizations are calling for a cultural audit of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
In a collective statement released on Saturday, the organizations ask the Sheriff's Office to create an “equity strategic plan.” They also ask the office to conduct a cultural audit by an “outside source” on stops, arrests and use of force based on race and gender by the end of 2019.
In the statement, they applaud the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office on taking decisive action with Sgt. Jeff Thurman’s termination.