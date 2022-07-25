SPOKANE, Wash. - As a heatwave settles into the Inland Northwest, an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place. These brutal temperatures can have deadly consequences for humans, as well as our furry four-legged friends.
Keeping all the good boys and girls up for adoption at Spokane Humane Society (SHS) cool is a challenge, one that, with the help of the community, has been manageable for the non-profit.
“I wouldn't want to be in my house in 100-degree heat, and I certainly wouldn't want animals in it,” said Tina Frogner, who donated cooling supplies to SHS.
Tina and her husband, Don, saw the need for help on the humane society’s Facebook page, a call for cooling supplies to keep pups up for adoption safe in the heat.
“The cats are inside, they are fine, but we do have our larger dog kennel areas that aren’t air conditioned,” said Briana Berner, Senior Director of Development at Spokane Humane Society.
Hence the push to get fans, cooling pads, and pools ready to go. That’s on top of everything Berner said they are already doing. Like transferring dogs with the heaviest coats to their air-conditioned satellite locations.
“PetSmart and Bark (Bar) are air conditioned inside for their kennels, so they're filtering all of our animals up there that we possibly can,” explained Sheena Bryant, Shelter Manager at SHS.
With 80 animals, not all of them can go, and so many pups are stuck with no air conditioning. But thanks to the hard work of the staff—and much needed donations by the community—Bryant and Berner say these good boys and girls will be okay.
“We’ve had probably three dozen cooling mats delivered already; we’ve had a bunch of fans delivered,” Bryant said. "The community has drastically stepped up, and they show us how much they care for us every day.”
For the Frogner’s, knowing that their donations will help keep these pups comfortable until they find a home is all the repayment they need.
“Like I said, this is a very old building, and it’s not new and beautiful and shiny like SCRAPS, but their dedication to the animals is just as great,” Frogner said.
In an effort to give the dogs—and staff—a little break from the heat, SHS is doing adoptions by appointment only. They are also working on getting permanent air conditioning in the kennels. But that, according to Berner, is going to take some time.
