SPOKANE, Wash. - The community is pitching in to help restore a Spokane landmark.
Back in April, the vintage neon sign at the Ming Wah restaurant on W. 3rd Ave. came crashing down, believed to be due to high winds in the area.
"It's a landmark," Owner Kam Kwong told our partners at the Spokesman-Review. "No matter what, I have to restore it."
It appears the restoration may be more pricey than Kwong expected.
Organizers of a GoFundMe page says the estimated cost to fully restore the sign is nearly $30,000. While insurance is expected to cover a portion, the community is looking to make up the difference for the restoration costs.
"We want to bring this landmark back to life and need your help!" the GoFundme page says. "We just want to make up the difference for Kam."
As of 8 a.m. Monday morning (July 20), the page was approaching about a third of the $15,000 goal thanks to over 100 donors.
Local artist Chris Bovey arranged the GoFundMe page, and each donation can earn you some Ming Wah swag created by Bovey. Each donation of $20+ will receive a 5"x3.75" Ming Wah sticker, while each $100+ donation will receive a Ming Wah shirt.
