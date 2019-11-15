In Spokane, nearly 23% of people are living below the poverty line.
Happening this Saturday, there's a new "Community Resource Exchange" fair, with the goal of providing dozens of services to people who need immediate or long-term needs.
Whether you're looking to get a job, need financial counseling, housing, healthcare referrals, or educational resources, this fair will have more than 30 community organizations offering their services. People who attend will even get a free meal, warm clothes like hats and coats, and hygiene kits.
The Community Resource Exchange is happening Saturday from 10-2 at the Spokane Resource Center on the 2nd floor at 130 S Arthur St.
For more information, visit:https://www.unitedwayspokane.org/communityresourceexchange?fbclid=IwAR0-lsu3zrK4EkZJZS0GO5j5hBO-PvNh0Fm3o9L5OPwJJJKYt9N2EJ0zeac
