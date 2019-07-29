Watch again

The community is invited to help send off Coeur d'Alene Little League as they make their way to the regional championships.

The send-off event is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday night at Canfield Sports Complex, where the team will be packing up their gear prior to heading to San Bernandino.

The 12-and-under CdA team recently won the Idaho State Championship, punching their second-straight ticket to the regional championships in California.

Their first game in the Little League Northwest Region will be on Monday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. Other teams from the region include Alaska, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. Wyoming and Washington square off in the opening game Sunday, Aug. 4, while Montana and Alaska play in the second game.

CdA and Oregon each await the winners of the first two games on Monday. The regional will last through the week with coverage available on ESPN+ and the semifinals and region finals on ESPN.

CdA Little League is looking to make its second Little League World Series appearance after a dream run in 2018.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with uncovered expenses for the team for the upcoming trip to San Bernandino.