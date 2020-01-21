Community steps up to help man beaten and robbed in Airway Heights for $1.50 in change

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The community has stepped up in a big way for a man who was beaten and robbed for $1.50 in change.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, after the incident last month, the victim received a $200 donation on January 10. Since then, two more people have dropped off a total of $350 more.
In addition, the victim's emergency room visit for the injuries he sustained in the robbery were covered and he was given gift cards for his groceries. Most recently, Dr. C Family Dentistry in Spokane Valley has come forward to fix his damaged teeth.
"The victim would like to thank each and every person who has donated or kept him in your thoughts as he begins to heal from this traumatic incident," the Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "It is truly impressive and encouraging to see the support he has received from complete strangers and we are thankful to you all as well."
The victim was walking home after getting off the bus near the Airway Heights Walmart on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, when he was robbed.
He was punched in the face several times by two men before handing over all the money he had. He suffered a bloody nose, some loose teeth, a black eye and back pain. The suspects also took and broke the victim's eyeglasses, according to police.
