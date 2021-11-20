SPOKANE, Wash. - Alison Collins owns Boots Bakery & Lounge in Downtown Spokane. Earlier this month, they announced they'd be opening for dine-in service after 17 months--but only for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We'll still help you if you don't have a card or don't want to show us, that's fine. Or don't want to be vaccinated, it's no trouble," Collins said Saturday. "But to dine-in, that's everybody's comfort level."
Their announcement was met with negative comments and reviews on social media.
"It was heartbreaking. It was very personal to me, and there were a lot of tears about it," said Collins. "I knew there would be backlash and people who didn't appreciate it, I get it. I understand it, and to those people--I hear you, and I support your decision. This is our decision."
But, there was an outpouring of support too. Stella's Restaurant put a message in support on their Instagram page, and Erin Peterson of the Spokane Guild did the same.
"I just wanted to do anything I could do to positively impact these businesses here in Spokane, and specifically Boots," Peterson said.
Peterson wasn't surprised at how the community supported Boots Bakery.
"People will rally and do anything they can do to support our local business owners," said Peterson. "There were dozens of positive reviews, and I got probably hundreds of messages in support of Boots and what they're doing."
"People stepping up to support us is everything," said Collins. "It means the world to us and our staff. We're a small, vegan, gluten-free coffee shop. This is a place we want to be safe for everyone. Whether you think we're right or not, the people who are coming here and our staff feel like this is a safe decision. That's just kind of where it's at."