SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University's Center for Climate, Society and the Environment is creating a heat map of the area in hopes of identifying urban heat islands in Spokane, and to develop future strategies to mitigate future heat waves in a project called Spokane Beat the Heat. 
 
Phase one has wrapped up. Now the second phase is underway, and the they're asking the community to join in.
 
The extreme heat survey is live, and the more who participate, the better! With more data, they will be better able to establish what extreme heat looks like in town and fill in the gaps of their map.
 
To sweeten the deal, participants who complete the survey will be entered to win two GU men's or women's basketball tickets! There's truly nothing to lose, and a possible sweet reward to gain. 
 
Learn more about the project here, or visit the Center's webpage!

