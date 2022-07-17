SPOKANE, Wash. - The Thrive Center held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.

The former Quality Inn on 4th Avenue in Downtown Spokane that has been transformed into a place for Ukrainian refugees to have a safe place to stay in the Inland Northwest.

"It's really awesome to see the culmination of a lot of hard work turn into a real moment that we can celebrate for Spokane, and a new chapter in the lives of all the folks who are living here," Thrive International Executive Director Mark Finney said.

The Thrive Center has actually been welcoming Ukrainian refugees to Spokane for over a month, but Saturday was the official ribbon cutting ceremony. Organizers said they wanted to hold a celebration with live music, food and activities for kids.

Anna Tymofiienko and her family arrived in Spokane a month ago from their home in Kharkiv, and are now living at the Thrive Center.

"We really like Spokane and we really like the community and people that are here, because everyone is really helpful and it's really nice to be here because people treat us well," Tymofiienko said.

"We had a lot of folks from the community out today," Finney said. "It was neat to see people from local churches, other non-profit organizations, just folks in general say 'hey, we want to make sure that our new Ukrainian neighbors feel welcome, so we're going to show up and help cut the ribbon and launch this new endeavor here in Spokane."

Spokane County Commissioners Josh Kerns, Mary Kuney and Al French, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, Washington State Commerce Director Lisa Brown and representatives from the Spokane Police and Spokane Fire departments were all in attendance to show support for the newest Spokanites.

"In this time where there's a lot of partisan politics–especially going into an election season–it's really nice to see Democrats, Republicans, folks from all over the political spectrum saying regardless of what [their] parties are about [they're] all here to make sure Spokane's a place that welcomes Ukrainians and that welcomes all kinds of refugees."

Thrive International accepts donations of household goods, clothes, toys and more, as well as monetary donations to help refugees. Click here for more information.