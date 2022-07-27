SPOKANE, Wash. - Few people visit Camp Hope willingly, but those that do, help the homeless community living there out of the goodness out of their hearts.
“Every single person before us is a human being and I am sick of living in a world where we forget to see that,” Casey Pilgram said.
Casey Pilgram and her neighbor, Allison Moore, visited Camp Hope Wednesday because they simply wanted to; they wanted to help the people who receive hate every day, who are struggling in the heat this week.
"I like to help people, and I’m good at it too, and I would like to keep doing it if I can,” Moore said.
Reaching at least 100 degrees in Spokane Wednesday, the tensions are high at Camp Hope as people try and stay cool. On Tuesday, Jewels Helping Hands worked with a construction team to assemble a large cooling tent for the homeless community. And on Wednesday, after hours of hard work in the sun, that tent is up.
“I feel so much better being out here next to these folks than I do sitting in my air-conditioned house feeling guilty,” Pilgram said.
Final preparations were being made Wednesday morning and afternoon, with cots being laid out, coolers filled with ice, food and water.
One by one, residents of Camp Hope filed in, grateful for a place to rest.
“If we could extend each person grace and forgiveness the way we need it, the world would look totally different and I’m ready for it,” Pilgram said, as Moore added: “I am too.”
People coming together, asking “How can I help” is what makes life at Camp Hope easier for the people who are there, whether they want to be or not.
People like Pilgram and Moore lent their hands to help Wednesday, as people like Clint Livingston and Tim Morgan, a father and son, visit Camp Hope frequently.
“He’s here all the time,” Livingston said about his son, Morgan.
The two men spent all day Tuesday on the lot, under the hot sky, working to put up the cooling tent at Camp Hope, to make sure the homeless population there had a cool place to rest their head during this heat wave.
"It helps but it hurts, because I wear my heart on my sleeve so I know that when I go home, I’m leaving them all here,” Morgan said.
Morgan serves as a security officer at the camp and for Jewels Helping Hands. During his free time, he spends 90% of his time at Camp Hope anyway, because he wants to help whenever he can.
And when there was an even larger need for help, Morgan brought in his dad, Livingston, for an extra set of hands.
“He turned me onto helping these guys, said they needed some help, so I was ambitious to get over here and start helping out,” Livingston said.
Now, the two work side by side to contribute to the bigger picture; making a difference in these peoples’ lives. Making sure the homeless community knows they have someone there for them.
"I’ve walked through the camp with Tim, my son, and I’ve seen the struggles they have here, what they’ve got to deal with, and this is just beautiful what they’re trying to do here to help these folks,” Livingston said.
Controversy surrounds the homeless population in Spokane, especially those that live in Camp Hope, but at the end of the day this should be remembered: heat waves kill.
The volunteers coming to Camp Hope each day, lending their energy, their support, and their kindness to this community might just make a difference as big as saving a life this week.