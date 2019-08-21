South Dakota small batch peanut butter company "Nerdy Nuts" has released four new flavors of peanut butter ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Each flavor is a take on four of the front running candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties.
There's a "Fuel the Bern" flavor for Sen. Bernie Sanders that tastes like cinnamon-raisin taste.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's flavor is called "Joe's Dream" and tastes like chocolate chip cookies.
President Donald Trump's flavor is called "Trump Triumph" and tastes like vanilla cookies and cream.
Finally, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's flavor, called "Warren's Winner," tastes like strawberry frosting and sprinkles.
"Nerdy Nuts" said the flavors are based on expressions of tastes the candidates have said they like.
The peanut butter can be ordered on the company's website and sells for $12 dollars a jar.