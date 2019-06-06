A company is offering a $1,000 prize if you can swap your smartphone for a flip phone for seven days.
Frontier Bundles is looking for one "brave soul" who will take a week off from their apps, exchanging for a flip phone on the heels of the 30th anniversary of the first folding phone.
"The madness! We know. That’s why we want to see what happens. How did you sleep? Were you more or less productive? How long did things take? Did it feel like you went back in time?" Frontier Bundles wrote.
Those who apply can have a shot at $1,000 along with a "survival kit" to keep them going during the week.
The company says the ideal candidate will be at least 18 and a self-proclaimed smartphone fiend who's always up to date on the latest tech news who is additionally organized, detail-oriented and willing to persevere. They say bonus points go to applicants with active social media presences or those willing to vlog the experience.
The company wants the person to selected to track basic tasks like texting and checking email, how often you wish you could Google something, hours slept, productivity changes, life punctuality, and if you enjoyed the new-found freedom.
Frontier Bundles says the following is in store for the winner:
- $1,000 in compensation
- Boredom Buster Swag Bag (i.e. your survival kit) including:
- An actual, physical map (yes, those still exist!) to make up for your GPS.
- A pocket phonebook, because who memorizes numbers anymore?
- A notepad and pen to make grocery trips a little less painful.
- A couple ’90s CDs (think Britney and NSYNC) to soothe your Spotify withdrawals.
- Remote work environment as you earn your $1,000—no heading to an office at 8am for this job!
- No drug testing or background check required.
- A unique social experiment and a chance to go back in time . . . or, well, something like that.
The application process includes a 200-word answer on why you're the best pick and an optional video submission.