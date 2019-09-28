Company recalls dog pig ears over salmonella concerns

A recall has been issued for a pig-ear dog treat back sold on Amazon over concerns of salmonella contamination.
The recall affects both the USA Thick Pig ear 8 and 20 packs.
According to the company who issued the recall, a random sample test result came back positive for salmonella.
So far no illnesses have been reportedly linked to the recall.
The product was shipped out to customers between April 2019 and August 2019.
If you have either of these products with the UPC codes X001768PNB or X000RBC5VF, you're asked to throw them out right now.