The vinyl record industry, in the midst of a comeback, may be hard-pressed to keep pressing those disks, due to an unforeseen incident.
A fire at one of only two companies in the world that supplies lacquer used for making master discs for vinyl records suffered a blaze that destroyed a significant portion of its plant.
The Apollo Masters Plant in Banning, California was hit by a three-alarm fire last Thursday.
Apollo makes about 80 percent of blank master lacquer discs globally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.