Getting paid to watch Disney movies? Dream job much!?
In anticipation for the launch of the Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, Reviews.org wants to hire someone to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days and pay them $1,000 to do so.
On top of that, Reviews.org will additionally comp you for an entire year of Disney+ and provide a Disney-themed movie-watching kit containing blankets, cups, a popcorn popper and popcorn kernels.
Interested in applying? UH YEAH!!!
Aside from obviously needing to really, really love Disney, applicants need to be at least 18 and a U.S. citizen. Reviews.org also says it wouldn't hurt your chances to get on screen and tell them about your favorite Disney movie in a video.
"Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?)" A description reads. "Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!"
The company aims to hire up to five people, and they are also able to choose the 30 movies they wish to watch during the 30-day period.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 7.
