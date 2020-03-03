NBC's "The Office" wants you to be afraid of how much you love it. Have you watched the series over and over? Perhaps it's time to get paid to do it.
USDish.com is looking for someone to watch 15 hours of The Office, and be compensated with $1,000.
To think I've already done this dozens of times for free.
"We're looking for someone not superstitious, but a little stitious," the page reads.
The applicant selected will have nine days to watch 15 hours of The Office (about 45 episodes), completing a checklist of various tropes throughout each episode.
"For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration?" the page says. "The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes. We’ll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media."
Once complete, the person will receive the $1K in cash, a kit with The Office swag and a Netflix gift card.
Interested? The deadline to apply is Monday, March 16. On top of explaining why you're the biggest Office fan in a maximum of 3,000 words, you can add a video submission to increase your chances.
Or if you'd rather just lie on the beach and eat hot dogs, that's fine too.
