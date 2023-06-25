SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone in Hooptown USA knows how fun Hoopfest is for the spectators, but it might be on another level for the players, who say playing into Sunday's portion of the tournament is a real accomplishment.
"There's nothing like it," Aaron Abrams said. "It gets really competitive, it gets really fun and it feels really awesome when we get to actually win it."
Abrams, part of the "Playground Legends" team, has been playing in Hoopfest for almost 20 years, and has won his division a handful of times.
"It's always great, I'll never not go to Hoopfest," Abrams said. "I've been talking to people saying I want to play until I'm 65."
Tra Briscoe, another past Hoopfest champion on the Playground Legends, said the competition on Sunday is why he plays.
"It's just the atmosphere man, I just love basketball. I think even if I wasn't playing I'd still come just to be in the environment and the atmosphere," Briscoe said. "I feel like the people who kind of come to enjoy themselves versus win are there on Saturday, and then on Sunday it's like 'alright we're here to win,' so it's a little tougher day."
Khyree Watson is one of two Hoopfest rookies on the Playground Legends.
"The plan is to win the whole thing and hopefully get a nice t-shirt, but either way [it's about] having a good time with friends and making new friends too," Watson said.
He and the other rookie on the team–Shea Upshur–say the Hoopfest experience is second to none.
"The different level of competition, just seeing people from different areas of the world even, that's dope," Upshur said.
"I think it's beautiful, you've brought the whole city of Spokane together," Watson said. "It's like a community, everyone from across the whole world came out here. I met some cool people from California and from New York who came out here to play. I like it a lot."
The Playground Legends made it to the championship game in their division, but fell just short. They say they'll be back better than ever next year in search of a Hoopfest title.