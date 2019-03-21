In the afternoon of March 20, Spokane Police responded to the Spokane County Courthouse to a report of a 71-year-old woman being assaulted by a man. The woman told officers that 30-year-old Jesus Fregoso asked her where she lived and if she would have sex with him. Fregoso, who had been kicked out of a courtroom because of his behavior, had the victim in his grip and refused to let her go.
Before officers could arrive to intervene, two concerned citizens in the courthouse overheard the victim yelling, “Take your hands off me. Leave me alone,” which prompted them to step in and help. The two men said they had to "pry Fregoso’s grasp from the victim’s arms while they told him to let go."
The men tried to keep Fregoso on the ground until officers could arrive, but he resisted, and made comments stating they were going to have to kill him, and if he was let up, he was going to rape the woman. One of the men trying to restrain Fregoso says he had to hit him in the face to regain control.
Fregoso’s sister told police that if he is released, he will most likely hurt or murder someone. She felt her brother is extremely dangerous.
Fregoso was arrested on an outstanding Assault 4th Degree warrant and a new charge of Assault 4th Degree with Sexual Motivation. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.