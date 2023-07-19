SPOKANE, Wash.-- When driving through the streets of Spokane, RVs that have been parked or left are likely to be spotted.
In a drive through the West Central neighborhood, Non-Stop Local crews spotted five RVs within a 10-block radius.
One RV in West Central has been sitting behind a home for months. However, in the past week, that RV has been moved to the street.
A woman who wished to remain anonymous told Non-Stop Local that the RV is sitting in front of her home.
"Then... a couple days ago, they [the neighbors who placed the RV on the street] decided to hook it up and pull it out of the alley and around the front and just park it on the street... And informed us that it will stay there now until the City of Spokane comes and tags it," the anonymous woman said.
The RV's owner had been evicted and the woman claims the new owners did not feel the RV was their responsibility.
The anonymous woman began researching who to call to complain about the RV. She said it was a frustrating experience.
"They really didn't know who handles it... One said 'call Crime Check,' one said 'call the police department,' one said 'call 311'. The police department said they don't tell people to leave vehicles or RVs on the street, [and] to call 311... they suggested Crime Check to file a report. Crime Check was too busy with 911 calls, so it didn't get taken," the anonymous woman said.
Non-Stop Local reached out to the City of Spokane to find out who is responsible and, in an email, the communications manager for the City, Brian Walker, said: "Abandoned RVs within Spokane City limits are reported to the City through 311 via calling, online or at the City Hall front desk. If it's indeed an abandoned vehicle, the response to the abandoned RV may be handled by City's Parking Services, Spokane Police or even the City's Homelessness Outreach Team for an illegal camping complaint depending on the reported situation."
The City Code Department also provided additional information. The department stated that tow companies take over the next steps, handle the process and communicate with the vehicle or RV owner.
According to the anonymous woman, 311 told her that when they get to it, they will handle the situation.
"In a perfect world, I should've just been able to call someone and say 'Hey, this was just dropped. Here's the information,' and somebody could've followed up on it," the anonymous woman said.