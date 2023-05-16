SPOKANE, Wash. — A recent Spokane city council meeting saw concerned citizens, former Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) employees and volunteers express apprehensions about whether the shelter's new leadership is adhering to its no-kill guidelines.
During the meeting, several individuals raised issues regarding SCRAPS Director Jesse Ferrari and the euthanasia decisions made under his tenure. Former SCRAPS employees, including Kevin Vanhook, criticized the shelter's senior leadership, claiming they lacked an understanding of what it means to operate as a no-kill shelter.
“SCRAPS is no longer a no-kill shelter,” Vanhook said during the meeting. “As the senior leadership there… do not understand what it means to be a no-kill shelter.”
One particular source of concern revolved around a German Shepherd named Nancy. SCRAPS had initially scheduled Nancy for euthanasia due to weight loss, decreased affection-seeking behavior towards humans, and hostility towards other animals, as stated in SCRAPS Facebook post. However, a nonprofit organization intervened and took Nancy to a dog training facility, where they’ve since reported that Nancy's condition has improved significantly under their care.
According to a 2020 amendment to Spokane City's contract with SCRAPS, euthanasia should only be considered for animals that are dying or in irremediable harm, whether behaviorally or medically.
"The idea is, if they're using euthanasia as a way to just simply reduce the population or for anything else, that would be in absolute direct conflict with what was in that contract amendment,” Council Member Michael Cathcart said.
Critics argue that without qualified staff, such as a behaviorist, SCRAPS may not possess the necessary expertise to make appropriate behavior-based euthanasia decisions.
“The contract says an animal behavioralist and so unless the person is, I think, certified as an animal behavioralist, there’s probably an argument that they would not be in alignment with that contract.”
Director Ferrari, however, defended the shelter's qualifications, stating that their veterinarian has undergone certified behavioral training.
“Our vet has gone through certified behavioral classes to become a vet,” Ferrari said.
In response to multiple complaints and social media posts, Cathcart has initiated a public records request to evaluate SCRAPS' compliance with the contract. Cathcart expressed his desire to thoroughly examine the written recommendations and underlying reasoning behind the euthanasia decisions. He has also consulted the city's legal team to determine the appropriate actions if SCRAPS is found to have violated their contract.
Cathcart anticipates receiving the requested records within the next 30 days and emphasized the importance of understanding the decision-making process surrounding euthanasia cases.
“(We want) to look at the decisions around euthanasia with animals, just to get the very specific, what is the written recommendation and why, and to understand those decisions (were made),” Cathcart said.
SCRAPS Director Jesse Ferrari and Shelter Operations Manager Nick Doyle maintain their stance on the decisions made and firmly believe they are fulfilling the terms of the contract.