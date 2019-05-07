Spokane has been named as one of the stops on rock legend Robert Plant's upcoming North American tour.
Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters will perform at the First Interstate Center on Sunday, Sep. 29 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $61-$101.
Ticket sale schedules are as follows on TicketsWest:
Fan pre-sales: Wednesday, May 8th 10 a.m.
Local pre-sale tickets: Thursday, May 9th at 10 a.m.
General Public Tickets: Friday May 10th at 10 a.m.
Plant and the Space Shifters will additionally make a stop in Missoula, Mont., at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater two days prior to their Spokane show.
Plant is best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the legendary band Led Zeppelin.
More info on Plant, Sensational Space Shifters:
Plant’s internationally acclaimed latest album, Carry Fire, is available via Nonesuch/Warner Bros. at all digital music retailers and streaming services, as well as via www.robertplant.com. Rolling Stone named the album among the “50 Best Albums of 2017,” writing, “With a title that evokes primal discovery and heroic burden, Carry Fire finds Plant nuancing the mystic stomp of yore for darkening times…It proves that Plant's athletic power, like his musical idealism, burns undiminished.”
2018 saw Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters draw ecstatic critical acclaim at each and every stop of the epic Carry Fire world tour. Brooklyn Vegan declared Plant to be “ageless and ever-evolving,” adding, “Plant’s legendary pipes are still capable of scaling heights, and the Sensational Space Shifters are an impressive collection of multi-instrumentalists more than capable of living up to one of rock’s most enduring legacies.” “Using Americana blues as its foundation, (Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters) were a combined force of musical contradictions that they blended into a unified and glorious force of nature,” wrote The Aquarian Weekly. “Sporting a boyish grin, Plant delighted in challenging the crowd to take on the Space Shifters dynamic flow of its arrangements like a rock ‘n’ roll shaman.” Uproxx simply declared Plant to be “the greatest singer in rock and roll history, filling the atmosphere in each space with his iconic voice, a little deeper in register than it once was perhaps, but no less powerful or engrossing. His innate understanding of dynamics and control defy comprehension. He oozes charisma, dashing off jokes in between song, while cradling and sashaying his mic stand like a newfound lover… While the mane might be a little grayer than it used to be, this lion can still roar with the best of them.” “One of the great frontmen in rock and roll history, Plant commands the stage with a youthful exuberance, twirling the mic stand and working the crowd into a frenzy,” raved Forbes, noting, “Robert Plant has consistently tried new things, nostalgia be damned…Things are far more interesting when he follows his muse wherever it leads.”