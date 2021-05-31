If you drove on I-90 on Sunday, you may have seen a Confederate flag suspended from a crane. After receiving numerous calls and messages about it, we did some digging to find out how it got there.
We discovered who the flag was not put there by, it wasn't hung by either Spokane Valley Firefighters or Black Diamond Asphalt.
Instead, the person who was responsible for putting the flag up claims it was a religious symbol, and that he is not a racist. Though the flag has now been taken down, there are still Confederate flag symbols around the man's property, including one that declares his property as a sovereign nation.
It is not illegal in Washington to fly a Confederate flag, even though many perceive it as a sign of racism and hate.