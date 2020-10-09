Confederate flag placed in front of home of Biden-Harris supporter

COEUR D'ALENE, ID- When David Cohen walked outside of his Coeur d'Alene home on Thursday morning, he came face-to-face with a Confederate flag.
"They must've felt awfully threatened by the Biden-Harris sign," Cohen said.
In lieu of November's election, Cohen placed several political signs on his front yard in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
On Sunday, Cohen claims one of his Biden-Harris signs were missing. He replaced it later that week and didn't have another disturbance until early Thursday morning.
The Confederate flag, which was placed on a grass parcel on the other side of a public sidewalk by Cohen's home, was wrapped with a piece of paper with the following message:
“So you support Biden-Harris, and are probably then a proud Democrat. Here is your complimentary Confederate Flag that symbolizes the Democrat Party's past and present views on 'systemic racism.' You will be righteously indignant and probably not even read this.
You are either ignorant of the history of the Democrat party and the Biden-Harris racial history or you and the mainstream media choose to ignore it. Here is a short history of the Democrats 'systemic racism' in the U.S."
The two-sided letter questions the racial history of the Democratic party, while also defending President Donald Trump.
"The rhetoric seems to be inflammatory," Cohen said. "This was a threat. I don't know if you see people put Confederate flags on someone else’s lawn to make a point."
Officer Mario Rios with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department said the actions were in bad taste, but appears to be legal.
"If it starts to become a little bit more, where it becomes a little bit more threatening or harassing, more directed to the Cohens, then we can look at something that is some-sort of harassment. Some sort of stalking. In this case, it looks like it was more broad and to the Democratic Party, then to the Cohen's specifically," Cohen said. "To that person that did that... I mean, you're more than welcome to share your political opinion, but I think the way that it was done about it is probably not the best way to share your political opinion with people."
